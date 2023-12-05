Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 605,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.69% of Chico’s FAS worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 127,804.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,777,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $932.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

