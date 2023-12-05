Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Jonathan Duskin Sells 12,000 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.17. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 23.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 71.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 3.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

