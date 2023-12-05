Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 8,500 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $200,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,327,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,997.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $451,440.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 36,200 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $851,062.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $91,840.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,800 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.02 per share, with a total value of $87,476.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $52,923.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $126,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,037.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,073 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $320,160.75.

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

Citi Trends Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter worth $8,590,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 858.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 383,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 47.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile



Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

