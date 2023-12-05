Citigroup Inc. Acquires 61,348 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 296.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth $93,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 9.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $139,107.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,045.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $139,107.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,045.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,482,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,411,525. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRSH. Barclays reduced their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.76.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

