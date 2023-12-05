Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,345 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 102.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

