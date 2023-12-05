Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,023 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of SJW Group worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

