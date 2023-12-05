Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Granite Construction worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 132,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.