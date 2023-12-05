Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,703 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Archrock worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 70.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 184.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 79.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter worth $101,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AROC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

