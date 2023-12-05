Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,556 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kornit Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $935.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $31.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

