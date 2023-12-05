Citigroup Inc. Buys 44,033 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 44,033 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 69.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $259,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $974.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

