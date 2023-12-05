Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,557,000 after acquiring an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $430.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178,954.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

