Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,418 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,842,462 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th.

Insider Activity

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,806.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

