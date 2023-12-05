Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 98,039.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,942 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,157,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 197,673 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.