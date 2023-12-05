Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,134 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 98,039.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,942 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,157,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after buying an additional 197,673 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,611,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.89.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
