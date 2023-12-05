Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 356.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,778,000 after acquiring an additional 77,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGBN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

EGBN stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $49.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.98 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

