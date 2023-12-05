Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFSC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

