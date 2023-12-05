Citigroup Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of S&T Bancorp worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,813,000 after purchasing an additional 220,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 75,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.77. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.80 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

