Citigroup Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 133,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.38% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 7.3 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.00. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

