Citigroup Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 209.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

ALLETE Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

