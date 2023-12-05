Citigroup Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 118,385 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 43,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 291,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 114,249 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $31,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRKL. Hovde Group began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $913.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

