Citigroup Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vertex Energy worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTNR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after buying an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 938,822 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,361,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Vertex Energy stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTNR. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

