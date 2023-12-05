Citigroup Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) by 1,301.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.49% of Alpha Tau Medical worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DRTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.79. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

