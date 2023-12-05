Citigroup Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of American Woodmark worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $473.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.