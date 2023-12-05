Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Matthews International worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth $532,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MATW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

