Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 336.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

NHI stock opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.54 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.