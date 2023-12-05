Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE NWE opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

