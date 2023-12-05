Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,731,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,231,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.28. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.