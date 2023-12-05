Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SMART Global worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $58,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,503.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

SMART Global Stock Up 3.8 %

SGH opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $887.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.58. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

