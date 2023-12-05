Citigroup Inc. Sells 151,890 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 602.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 161,070 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,766 shares of company stock valued at $551,626. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

