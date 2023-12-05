Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,982 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,531,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.24.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

