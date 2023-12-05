Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,168 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

