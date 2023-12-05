Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,066 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after buying an additional 8,190,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,306,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 169,749,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,734,000 after buying an additional 4,992,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 3,608,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DNA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,939,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,854,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $83,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,939,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,854,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,499.00, for a total transaction of $20,241,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,238,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,712,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,278,336 shares of company stock worth $22,367,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

