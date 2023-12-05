Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,804 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,294,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 437.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 154,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 125,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $669.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $52.71.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

