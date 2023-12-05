Citigroup Inc. Sells 90,411 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,411 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $211.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

