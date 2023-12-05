Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in November

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the October 31st total of 16,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

