Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) vs. Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLRF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Copco has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco N/A N/A -51.79% Cleveland-Cliffs 1.55% 5.16% 2.25%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Copco and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $20.81, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $4.26 million 1,509.69 -$72.56 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $22.99 billion 0.40 $1.34 billion $0.67 27.34

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Copco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Atlas Copco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Atlas Copco on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries. The company also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps, as well as abatement and integrated systems for the semiconductor and scientific, chemical process, food packaging, and paper handling industries. In addition, it offers pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric assembly tools, as well as control systems and associated software for safety-critical tightening; self-pierce riveting tools, dispensing equipment for adhesives and sealants, and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, drills, and other pneumatic products; and machine vision solutions for customers in the automotive and general industries. Further, the company provides portable compressors, boosters, generators, lighting towers, pumps, and construction and demolition tools for civil engineering, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, exploration drilling, and demolition industries, as well as specialty rental services. It operates in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

