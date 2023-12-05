Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) versus Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Financial Comparison

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) and Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astria Therapeutics N/A -50.33% -25.77% Cocrystal Pharma N/A -54.10% -51.18%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.83 million ($2.20) -2.18 Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 8.75 -$38.84 million ($2.10) -0.82

This table compares Astria Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cocrystal Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Astria Therapeutics. Astria Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astria Therapeutics and Cocrystal Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astria Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Astria Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 312.32%. Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.64%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Astria Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Astria Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

