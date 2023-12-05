Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

