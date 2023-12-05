Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ELP opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

