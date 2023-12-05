Comparing FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) & Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) and Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FinVolution Group and Chesswood Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinVolution Group $1.61 billion 0.79 $328.60 million $1.18 3.80 Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 5.69

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than Chesswood Group. FinVolution Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesswood Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

FinVolution Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chesswood Group pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.0%. FinVolution Group pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesswood Group pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FinVolution Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares FinVolution Group and Chesswood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinVolution Group 19.17% 19.14% 11.42% Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FinVolution Group and Chesswood Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinVolution Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chesswood Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

FinVolution Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.69, indicating a potential upside of 26.87%. Chesswood Group has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 104.82%. Given Chesswood Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesswood Group is more favorable than FinVolution Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of FinVolution Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FinVolution Group beats Chesswood Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Chesswood Group

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.