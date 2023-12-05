Comparing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) & TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) and TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gray Television and TV Asahi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40 TV Asahi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Gray Television’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than TV Asahi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.0% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Gray Television shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gray Television and TV Asahi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 3.41% 5.78% 1.09% TV Asahi N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gray Television and TV Asahi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.21 $455.00 million $0.73 11.27 TV Asahi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than TV Asahi.

Summary

Gray Television beats TV Asahi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business. TV Asahi Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

