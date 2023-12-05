Comparing SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Income Trust has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 32.11% -6.58% -4.81% BlackRock Income Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of BlackRock Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for SuRo Capital and BlackRock Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than BlackRock Income Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and BlackRock Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $3.46 million 29.29 -$132.18 million $0.07 57.44 BlackRock Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SuRo Capital.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats BlackRock Income Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SuRo Capital



SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About BlackRock Income Trust



BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and U.S. treasury obligations. The fund invests its assets in securities that are issued or guaranteed by the US government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities or rated at the time of investment either AAA by S&P or Aaa by Moody's. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. was formed on July 22, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

