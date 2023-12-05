Comparing Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD)

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) and Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast and Oddity Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waldencast and Oddity Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Oddity Tech $478.94 million 4.21 $21.73 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oddity Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

19.9% of Waldencast shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Waldencast and Oddity Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57

Waldencast presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Oddity Tech has a consensus target price of $48.14, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Oddity Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than Waldencast.

Summary

Oddity Tech beats Waldencast on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

