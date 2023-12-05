Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Compass Minerals International worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 152,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

