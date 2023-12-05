Contrasting Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $235.20 million 1.54 -$720.17 million ($0.99) -1.47 Kanzhun $654.04 million 8.10 $15.55 million $0.17 83.00

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Blend Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -144.45% -336.06% -54.71% Kanzhun 10.28% 4.50% 3.52%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Blend Labs and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blend Labs and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20 Kanzhun 0 2 4 0 2.67

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $1.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.85%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Kanzhun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Summary

Kanzhun beats Blend Labs on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty. It also offers verification components to automate confirmation tasks that are needed to underwrite a loan or approve the opening of a new deposit account; decisioning components to reduce the need for human intervention by automatically applying business rules throughout an application workflow configured by a financial services firm; workflow intelligence components to manage data collection and automate tasks throughout the loan origination process; and marketplace components to enable consumers to shop for products and services presented at the precise moment of need during an application for a loan. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and provides professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

