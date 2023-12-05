Contrasting Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) and Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Collective Audience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Collective Audience alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Collective Audience has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45% Apollo Medical 3.56% 9.90% 5.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Collective Audience and Apollo Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Collective Audience and Apollo Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collective Audience N/A N/A -$2.50 million N/A N/A Apollo Medical $1.14 billion 1.78 $45.17 million $1.00 34.88

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Collective Audience and Apollo Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apollo Medical has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.39%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Collective Audience on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collective Audience

(Get Free Report)

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Audience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Audience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.