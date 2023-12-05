Contrasting Innovid (NYSE:CTV) & INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Innovid alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovid and INEO Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Innovid presently has a consensus price target of $2.92, suggesting a potential upside of 83.44%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than INEO Tech.

This table compares Innovid and INEO Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $127.12 million 1.76 -$18.41 million ($0.25) -6.36 INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

INEO Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovid.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and INEO Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -24.96% -9.70% -7.63% INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innovid beats INEO Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About INEO Tech

(Get Free Report)

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides analytics and advertising services through cloud-based internet of things in Canada. Its technology combines security tag readers for digital advertising at the entrance and exit of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. In addition, it offers INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. INEO Tech Corp. is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.