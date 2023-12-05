Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kyndryl and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 601.75%. Given Streamline Health Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Streamline Health Solutions is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kyndryl and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -6.69% -11.38% -1.48% Streamline Health Solutions -44.61% -32.09% -18.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Streamline Health Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.25 -$1.38 billion ($4.95) -3.80 Streamline Health Solutions $24.89 million 0.67 -$11.38 million ($0.20) -1.43

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Streamline Health Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Streamline Health Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

