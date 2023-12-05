Contrasting SentinelOne (NYSE:S) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SentinelOne and Snail’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $422.18 million 14.17 -$378.68 million ($1.36) -14.88 Snail $74.44 million 0.64 $950,000.00 N/A N/A

Snail has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SentinelOne.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -74.19% -21.47% -15.80% Snail -17.23% -163.52% -12.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares SentinelOne and Snail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

71.3% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Snail shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.7% of Snail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SentinelOne and Snail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 15 7 1 2.39 Snail 0 0 1 0 3.00

SentinelOne presently has a consensus target price of $20.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.30%. Snail has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 592.31%. Given Snail’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snail is more favorable than SentinelOne.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Snail

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited.

