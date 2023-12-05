CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 122.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of CoreCivic worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $639,038 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $483.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CXW

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.