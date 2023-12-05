Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.78.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD stock opened at C$82.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

